Wartime Sex Slave Dispute Stalls Japan-Korea Forex Swap Talks

Japan has suspended talks with South Korea over a foreign currency swap arrangement and temporarily recalled its ambassador to the country in protest against the installation of a statue symbolizing so-called comfort women in the South Korean city of Busan. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo on Friday that Japan will halt high-level economic talks between the two nations because of the statue installed last month near the Japanese consulate in Busan.

