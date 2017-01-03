US special units said to join in operation to eliminate Kim Jong-un in case of war: source
US special operation forces are expected to participate in a South Korean-led operation to kill North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in the event of war, according to military sources Sunday. "The South Korean military will form a special brigade based on that of the US sometime later this year," said a high-ranking government official on the condition of anonymity, adding that US special agents are expected to be under Korean command during the operation.
