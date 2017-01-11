U.S. says might not shoot down North ...

U.S. says might not shoot down North Korean ICBM, eyeing intel

The U.S. military might monitor a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test and gather intelligence rather than destroy it, as long as the launch did not pose a threat, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday. Kim Jong Un smiles as he visits Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province for the testing of a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile in this undated photo released April 9, 2016.

