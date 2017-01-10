U.S. carrier's deployment to turbulen...

U.S. carrier's deployment to turbulent Asia could be test of Trump's China, North Korea policies

Will the symbols of American and Chinese naval might meet in the waters of the disputed South China Sea soon? Probably not. But the U.S. Navy's 3rd Fleet deployment of its USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group late last week to the Western Pacific has raised eyebrows in China, which itself wrapped up a much-heralded training mission there for its first carrier earlier this month.

