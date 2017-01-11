U.S. blacklists North Korean officials over rights abuses

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the 3rd Meeting of Activists of the Korean People's Army in the Movement for Winning the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August... The U.S. Treasury Department has added seven senior North Korean officials, including leader Kim Jong Un's sister, to its sanctions list because of human rights abuses and censorship by the communist nation.

