U.S., allies warn of "new level of threat" from North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launch into the air in NorthKorea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 7, 2016. North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has called a satellite, but its neighbors and Washington denounced the launch as a missile test, conducted in defiance of U.N. sanctions and just weeks after a nuclear bomb test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.