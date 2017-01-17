U.S., allies warn of "new level of threat" from North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a long range rocket launch into the air in NorthKorea, in this photo released by Kyodo February 7, 2016. North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has called a satellite, but its neighbors and Washington denounced the launch as a missile test, conducted in defiance of U.N. sanctions and just weeks after a nuclear bomb test.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Tengah Mlm Batuk ...
|1,030
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Thu
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
