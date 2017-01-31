Trump wants you to fear refugees and ...

Trump wants you to fear refugees and migrants. Here are eight books that push back.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Washington Post

President Trump has begun to turn his ugly campaign rhetoric about refugees and immigrants into policy, with all the malevolence and incompetence that have been the hallmarks of his approach to governance so far. Fortunately, a lot of Americans have stepped up to prove that Trump and his advisers don't represent a clear American consensus on these issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Wed Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC