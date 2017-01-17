Trump taps former Georgia governor for agriculture secretary

After weeks of speculation , former Georiga Governor Sonny Perdue was nominated to serve as secretary of agriculture in the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to an official knowledgeable of the appointment but not authorized to speak publicly. "He asked me what my skills sets were and I told him what they were, aside from having been governor, as a business person and primarily in agricultural commodities, trading domestically and internationally, and he lit up," he told reporters in Trump Tower in November.

