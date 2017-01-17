Trump taps former Georgia governor for agriculture secretary
After weeks of speculation , former Georiga Governor Sonny Perdue was nominated to serve as secretary of agriculture in the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to an official knowledgeable of the appointment but not authorized to speak publicly. "He asked me what my skills sets were and I told him what they were, aside from having been governor, as a business person and primarily in agricultural commodities, trading domestically and internationally, and he lit up," he told reporters in Trump Tower in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,138
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC