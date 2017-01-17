The UN Security Council Adopts Diplomatic Relations Sanctions Against North Korea
In the wake of the nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on 9 September 2016, the Security Council, acting under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, has adopted new measures on 30 November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,138
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC