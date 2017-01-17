The Accusation' wins British translat...

The Accusation' wins British translation award

18 hrs ago

A collection of anti-North Korean stories written inside the reclusive state has recently won a translation award from by a UK-based literary group. "The Accusation," by North Korea-based author Bandi, was among 10 PEN Translates' Autumn 2016 winners.

Chicago, IL

