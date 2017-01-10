Stopping a N. Korean Missile No Sure Thing, U.S. Tester Says
The U.S.'s $36 billion system of ground-based interceptors can't yet be counted on to shoot down a nuclear-armed missile aimed at the West Coast by the likes of The network of radar and communications combined with missiles based in California and Alaska has demonstrated only a "limited capability to defend the U.S. homeland from small numbers of simple" intercontinental ballistic missiles, the testing office said in its latest annual report.
