Statue reopens Japan-Korea rift

Just an hour after Japan's first Cabinet meeting of the year, the nation's top government spokesman surprised reporters by firing a diplomatic salvo at South Korea over a long-standing historical dispute that the two U.S. allies had sought to bury only a year ago. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan had suspended talks with South Korea over a foreign currency swap arrangement, temporarily recalled Japan's ambassador to South Korea and halted high-level economic talks between the two nations.

