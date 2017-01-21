Stalinist Angela Davis to headline Washington Anti-Trump "Women's March"
Stalinist Angela Davis-who has not been "disavowed" by a single "women's rights leader"- is a major fan of the Castro regime- the Stalinist regime that jailed and tortured the most women political prisoners in the modern history of the Western hemisphere. No women in recent history suffered longer or more horrible political incarceration and torture than Castro's female political prisoners.
