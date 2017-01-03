South Korean protestors demand President Park's removal
Hundreds of thousands of protestors returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead. Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.
