South Korean protestors demand President Park's removal

Yesterday

Hundreds of thousands of protestors returned to the streets of Seoul on Saturday, demanding impeached President Park Geun-hye's immediate removal and the salvaging of a sunken ferry which left more than 300 dead. Park was impeached by parliament last month over an influence-peddling scandal and the Constitutional Court now has to decide whether to confirm the impeachment.

Chicago, IL

