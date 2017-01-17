South Korea, US, Japan to hold joint maritime drills against North Korean threats1 hour ago

South Korea, US, Japan to hold joint ...

Seoul [South Korea], Jan. 20: South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold joint maritime drills this week to enhance capability to detect and trail ballistic missiles from North Korea. The S. Korean Navy said Aegis-equipped destroyers from the three countries will take part in the three-day maritime exercise to detect and trace North Korean missiles under simulated conditions, reported the country's Yonhap news agency on Friday.

