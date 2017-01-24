Skegness in list of worst places to v...

Skegness in list of worst places to visit - along with Syria and North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

A British seaside resort has been voted one of the top 10 worst holiday destinations in the world - alongside war-torn Syria and North Korea. According to the travel website Destination Tips, Skegness, in Lincolnshire, ranks ninth alongside the likes of Damascus in Syria as well as Pyongyang in North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... 10 hr not worth the dri... 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 19 Ibu ibu preman 1,137
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC