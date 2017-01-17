Seoul aims to offset leadership vacuum, up NK pressure

Despite a leadership vacuum, Seoul is seeking to step up efforts to minimize its impact on diplomacy and security this year while intensifying sanctions and pressure over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The foreign, defense and unification ministries held their joint annual New Year policy briefing for acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn on Wednesday, pledging to facilitate stable state management and wrap up the incumbent administration's key initiatives.

