Sen. Lindsey Graham: a I hopea Trump will trust intel community over Julian Assange
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday he hopes President-elect Donald Trump will trust the U.S. intelligence community over WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, saying Mr. Trump should "ignore" and "condemn" Mr. Assange. "Don't listen to Julian Assange on anything," Mr. Graham said on CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|Jakarta forum
|1,024
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|4 hr
|BIKSU
|5
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Tue
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC