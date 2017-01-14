Russia's police dog cloning program has run into a few, era snags
In case you thought that everything Vladimir Putin's boys attempt turns to solid gold these days, we've found at least one exception to the rule. This story popped up in one of those "weird news of the week" summaries last year and I didn't pay too much attention to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|orang gila lu
|1,100
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC