Rosenberg: Presidents have been bypassing the press for a century
If you think the media, including Long Island's Newsday, has seen their traditional operating model become unrecognizable over the last several years - you ain't seen nothing yet. President-elect Trump has set the tone during his unprecedented campaign with his use of Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|anti fankontol st...
|1,130
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Tue
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC