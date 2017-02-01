Private university in North Korea see...

Private university in North Korea seeks Texas A&M academic help

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: NewsOK.com

Yu-Taik Chon, executive vice president of Pyongyang University of Science & Technology, speaks at a meeting with Texas A&M University seeking academic cooperation in College Station,Texas, U.S., January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz - See this story on uk.reuters.com The leaders of the only private university in North Korea asked Texas A&M University, known for its agricultural economics and public health programs, for help on Monday in teaching subjects such as how to grow food in a land of chronic shortages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What If Everyone On Earth Lived Together In One... Wed Jsaroff 2
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Trump offers $5 million if Obama releases records (Oct '12) Jan 27 Phart Like This 69
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) Jan 26 BIKSU 1,139
News Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His... Jan 24 not worth the dri... 1
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Jan 17 Fcvk tRump 21
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC