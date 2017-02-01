Private university in North Korea seeks Texas A&M academic help

Yu-Taik Chon, executive vice president of Pyongyang University of Science & Technology, speaks at a meeting with Texas A&M University seeking academic cooperation in College Station,Texas, U.S., January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz - See this story on uk.reuters.com The leaders of the only private university in North Korea asked Texas A&M University, known for its agricultural economics and public health programs, for help on Monday in teaching subjects such as how to grow food in a land of chronic shortages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.