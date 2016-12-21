Policeman killed, inmates freed in at...

Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Armed men attacked a prison in Bahrain on Sunday, freeing several convicts and killing a policeman, the interior ministry said. "An armed attack on the Jau reform and rehabilitation center resulted in the death of policeman Abdul Salam Saif and the escape of a number of inmates convicted of terrorist crimes," the ministry said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

