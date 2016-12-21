Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison
Armed men attacked a prison in Bahrain on Sunday, freeing several convicts and killing a policeman, the interior ministry said. "An armed attack on the Jau reform and rehabilitation center resulted in the death of policeman Abdul Salam Saif and the escape of a number of inmates convicted of terrorist crimes," the ministry said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|Fireworks 2017
|996
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC