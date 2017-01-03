Pentagon says it can protect U.S., allies from North Korean missile threats

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter addresses a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., February 29, 2016. The U.S. Defense Department, reacting to North Korea's statement that it plans to test an intercontinental ballistic missile, said on Tuesday it was confident in its ability to protect U.S. allies and the U.S. homeland from threats from Pyongyang.

