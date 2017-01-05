Opposition Lawmakers Must Stop Encour...

Opposition Lawmakers Must Stop Encouraging China to Meddle

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Seven lawmakers from the opposition Minjoo Party traveled to Beijing on Wednesday and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They were given a warm welcome by Wang, who told Chinese state media that Beijing's diplomatic priorities this year will include dissuading Seoul from letting the U.S. station a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr Jakarta forum 1,026
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 17 hr BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,289

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC