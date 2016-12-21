Online podcast platform - Podbbang' ris...

Online podcast platform - Podbbang' r...

The recent Choi Soon-sil scandal that involves some of Korea's politicians, business moguls and media pundits has caused citizens to take to the streets in protest for the last 10 weeks. Much of the public outrage has targeted traditional media for failing to keep corruption in check which has resulted in many people seeking alternative news sources.

