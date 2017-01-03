North Korea's missile testing 'seriou...

North Korea's missile testing 'serious threat' to US - defence secretary

North Korea's nuclear weapons capabilities and ballistic missile defence programs constitute a "serious threat" to the United States, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Sunday. FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of Defence Ash Carter attends a press conference with Britain's Defence Secretary Michael Fallon at the Foreign Office in London, December 15, 2016.

Chicago, IL

