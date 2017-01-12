North Koreans try American-style barbecue in new viral video
A nightlife and culture website based in Seoul, South Korea recently reached out to a handful of barbecue joints in the United States for a very special project. The aim of Digitalsoju TV and hosts Asian Boss was to show North Korean exiles who had left the country for a better life in South Korea the ins and outs of American barbecue.
