North Koreans rescued from sinking ship off Japan
Japan has rescued 26 North Koreans after they abandoned their sinking cargo vessel in the East China Sea, the coast guard said this morning. Japan Coast Guard patrol boats plucked the ship's entire crew out of the water in the early hours of the morning after they had abandoned the vessel and taken to life boats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|Emang gue pikirin
|1,069
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|16 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC