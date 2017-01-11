North Koreans rescued from sinking sh...

North Koreans rescued from sinking ship off Japan

Read more: RTE.ie

Japan has rescued 26 North Koreans after they abandoned their sinking cargo vessel in the East China Sea, the coast guard said this morning. Japan Coast Guard patrol boats plucked the ship's entire crew out of the water in the early hours of the morning after they had abandoned the vessel and taken to life boats.

Chicago, IL

