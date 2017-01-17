North Koreans enjoy Rudy's BBQ in tas...

North Koreans enjoy Rudy's BBQ in taste test on viral video Read Story Savannah Brock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

When it comes to some of the best barbecue sauces in the nation, of course, Rudy's is at the top of the list. A culture website based in Seoul, South Korea, reached out to some of the best barbecue joints in America for a special video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr ibu ibu preman 1,136
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia Tue Fcvk tRump 21
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Jan 12 will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC