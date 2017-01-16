North Koreans eating American BBQ is a fascinating insight into the nation
Now, four refugees of the hermit kingdom have given an account of the nation's eating habits, as they try American barbecue staples like pulled pork, brisket and burnt ends for the very first time. It's all part of a video made by YouTube channel Digitalsoju TV and its discussion of North Korean food is particularly fascinating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Lu gak usah ajari...
|1,102
|This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f...
|Jan 12
|will fiction be r...
|1
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC