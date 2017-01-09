North Korean officials run to mark nation's sports day
ROUGH CUT North Koreans took part in sports events on Sunday in Pyongyang to mark the nation's first dedicated sports day for 2017. In the footage provided by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, which cannot be independently verified by Reuters, officials from various state departments are seen running while chanting the slogan "fatherland unification".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Jawab tai
|1,050
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC