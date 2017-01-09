North Korean officials run to mark na...

North Korean officials run to mark nation's sports day

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ROUGH CUT North Koreans took part in sports events on Sunday in Pyongyang to mark the nation's first dedicated sports day for 2017. In the footage provided by North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, which cannot be independently verified by Reuters, officials from various state departments are seen running while chanting the slogan "fatherland unification".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Jawab tai 1,050
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC