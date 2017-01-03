North Korean nuclear missiles - could hit anywhere in South'
North Korea's submarine-launched ballistic missile is capable of reaching any target in South Korea if it is mounted with a one-tonne nuclear warhead, according to foreign missile experts. The claim was made in a report published in the December edition of Korea Observer , a scholarly journal published quarterly by the Institute of Korean Studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|ajaran tai
|1,017
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Tue
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC