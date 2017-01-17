North Korean envoy defector now a med...

North Korean envoy defector now a media 'celebrity' in South

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, reacts during a news conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 27, 2016. Pic: Reuters SOUTH KOREA'S newest celebrity took an unusual route to the nation's TV screens - years spent working his way up through the ranks of North On a talk show called "Now On My Way to Meet You", which features young, usually female, defectors from the isolated North, a video interview between Thae and a panelist was introduced as a chat with the "British gentleman-like Thae Yong Ho".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 4 hr Jakarta forum 1,029
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Thu BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC