North Korean envoy defector now a media 'celebrity' in South
Thae Yong-ho, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to London, reacts during a news conference at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 27, 2016. Pic: Reuters SOUTH KOREA'S newest celebrity took an unusual route to the nation's TV screens - years spent working his way up through the ranks of North On a talk show called "Now On My Way to Meet You", which features young, usually female, defectors from the isolated North, a video interview between Thae and a panelist was introduced as a chat with the "British gentleman-like Thae Yong Ho".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|Jakarta forum
|1,029
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Thu
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC