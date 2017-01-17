North Korea to Obama: Worry About Packing Up, Not Human Rights
North Korea has said President Barack Obama should concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the reclusive nation's human rights record. State-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control , calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."
