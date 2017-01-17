North Korea to Obama: Worry About Pac...

North Korea to Obama: Worry About Packing Up, Not Human Rights

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WMAL-AM Washington

North Korea has said President Barack Obama should concentrate on packing rather than focusing on the reclusive nation's human rights record. State-owned North Korean press agency KCNA slammed additional sanctions filed by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control , calling the move a "hostile policy" and the "last-ditch efforts" of an administration "whose days are numbered."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMAL-AM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr Tai kucing 1,121
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia 23 hr Fcvk tRump 21
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Jan 12 will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,071 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC