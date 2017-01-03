North Korea threatens to launch an intercontinental ballistic...

Hollywood goes ga-ga for La La Land: Ryan Gosling dedicates win to 'sweetheart' Eva Mendes while Emma Stone wells up as their musical blockbuster sweeps board with SEVEN Golden Globes 'It broke my heart': Meryl Streep fights back tears as she rips into 'bully' Donald Trump and his impersonation of a disabled reporter in powerful speech that brings stunned Golden Globe audience to its feet Trump fires back at 'Hillary lover' Meryl Streep: President-elect says he is 'not surprised' he is being slammed by 'liberal movie people' Meryl Streep's anti-Trump Golden Globe speech divides America: Twitter war breaks out over whether actress was 'brave' or 'disrespectful' to President-elect and his voters Guests at Golden Globes surprised to find program letter from the Obamas thanking nominees for 'bringing diverse tales to life, celebrating triumphs and illustrating flaws' Manhattan couple hasn't ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.