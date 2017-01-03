North Korea takes a swing at Trump, says it can test-fire missiles 'at any time'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the 3rd Meeting of Activists of the Korean People's Army in the Movement for Winning the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on August 4, 2016. North Korea declared on Sunday it could test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile at any time from any location set by leader Kim Jong Un, saying a hostile U.S. policy was to blame for its arms development.

