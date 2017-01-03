North Korea is a bad trip if you're looking to get high

Marijuana news outlets including High Times, Merry Jane and Green Rush " along with British tabloids, which always love a good yarn " are hailing the North as a pothead paradise and maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. They've reported North Korean marijuana to be legal, abundant and mind-blowingly cheap, sold openly to Chinese and Russian tourists at a major market on the North's border for about $3 a pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.