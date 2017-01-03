North Korea is a bad trip if you're looking to get high
Marijuana news outlets including High Times, Merry Jane and Green Rush " along with British tabloids, which always love a good yarn " are hailing the North as a pothead paradise and maybe even the next Amsterdam of pot tourism. They've reported North Korean marijuana to be legal, abundant and mind-blowingly cheap, sold openly to Chinese and Russian tourists at a major market on the North's border for about $3 a pound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|tai kucing ah
|1,063
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|4 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|5
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC