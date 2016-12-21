North Korea Getting Ready To Go Ballistic Preps Test Of ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has revealed on Sunday that the isolated, nuclear-capable country will very soon be able to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile , or ICBM. North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an constant rate during 2016, although some experts have said they are still years away from processing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the United States.
