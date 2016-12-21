North Korea Getting Ready To Go Balli...

North Korea Getting Ready To Go Ballistic Preps Test Of ICBM

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has revealed on Sunday that the isolated, nuclear-capable country will very soon be able to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile , or ICBM. North Korea tested ballistic missiles at an constant rate during 2016, although some experts have said they are still years away from processing an ICBM fitted with a nuclear warhead capable of reaching the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Anti rudi gila st... 1,003
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,549,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC