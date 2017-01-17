NK vows tough measures against US hos...

NK vows tough measures against US hostility, citing Pueblo case

11 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

North Korea boastfully threatened to strongly confront future US hostility Monday, when it marked the 49th anniversary of its seizure of the US intelligence boat Pueblo. The 906-ton US Navy ship was captured by the North in January 1968.

