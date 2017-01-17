NK vows tough measures against US hostility, citing Pueblo case
North Korea boastfully threatened to strongly confront future US hostility Monday, when it marked the 49th anniversary of its seizure of the US intelligence boat Pueblo. The 906-ton US Navy ship was captured by the North in January 1968.
