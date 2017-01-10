NK may test-fire ICBM from eastern missile site: 38 North
South Korea's military said Tuesday it has not secured any signs of an imminent test of a long-range missile from North Korea after a US think tank raised the possibility, citing commercial satellite imagery. A blog run by the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, 38 North, argued Sunday that Pyongyang may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile -- for which the country's leader Kim Jong-un said preparations were in the "final stage" in his New Year's address -- from the Kalma site near the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, where it carried out at least four tests of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Donald Trump Want Tanks and Missiles at His...
|4 min
|not worth the dri...
|1
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Jan 19
|Ibu ibu preman
|1,137
|A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
|Jan 17
|Fcvk tRump
|21
|U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ...
|Jan 11
|Fundie Concernd B...
|4
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Jan 5
|BIKSU
|4
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|Jan 3
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC