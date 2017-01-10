NK may test-fire ICBM from eastern missile site: 38 North

South Korea's military said Tuesday it has not secured any signs of an imminent test of a long-range missile from North Korea after a US think tank raised the possibility, citing commercial satellite imagery. A blog run by the US-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, 38 North, argued Sunday that Pyongyang may fire an intercontinental ballistic missile -- for which the country's leader Kim Jong-un said preparations were in the "final stage" in his New Year's address -- from the Kalma site near the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, where it carried out at least four tests of the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile last year.

