NK holds funeral for aviation body's chief
North Korea's state media said Wednesday that a funeral for Kang Ki-sop, the head of the country's aviation agency, was held in Pyongyang. The memorial service for Kang, director-general of the General Administration of Civil Aviation, was held on Tuesday, with family, party and military officials in attendance, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
