N.Korean Media Blur Out Tall Buildings in Seoul
North Korean media blurred or pixelated images of major landmarks or tall buildings in Seoul in reports on recent candlelight protests here. The aim seems to be to make the city look less impressive but still milk political instability here to maximum effect.
