Military deploys radar to monitor North Korean missile

The Sea-Based X-Band Radar has deployed out of Pearl Harbor after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un recently said his country was in the "final stages" of test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile. Dispatching the "SBX" out to sea sends "a very clear strategic message of deterrence to the ICBM threat of the North Korean leader that has intensified since first announced on Jan. 1," said Riki Ellison, chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a Virginia-based nonprofit that advocates a strong U.S. missile defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.