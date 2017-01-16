Michael Gerson: The hypocrisy behind ...

Michael Gerson: The hypocrisy behind Julian Assange's hero turn

Donald Trump's, Sarah Palin's and Sean Hannity's embrace of Julian Assange - who has made a career of illegally obtaining and releasing documents damaging to American interests - is not just a puzzling policy shift. It is the triumph of ideology over, well, every other principle or commitment.

Chicago, IL

