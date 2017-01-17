Long Beach VA hospital named for war ...

Long Beach VA hospital named for war hero, Holocaust survivor

In late December, President Barack Obama signed a bill affixing the name Tibor Rubin to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Long Beach. Rubin, a Hungarian-born child survivor of the Holocaust, had to wait 55 years until his valor in the Korean War was recognized with the award of the nation's highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor.

