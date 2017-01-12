Lippert bids tearful farewell

US Ambassador Mark Lippert has been championing public diplomacy since he arrived as Washington's youngest-ever representative to Seoul in October 2014 at age 41. He reached out to ordinary citizens by traveling across the country, opening his home to the public and attending baseball games, while walking his dog Grigsby around downtown in a Doosan Bears jersey. He gave Korean middle names to his son and daughter, who were both born here, Sejun and Seahee.

