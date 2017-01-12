Lippert bids tearful farewell

Lippert bids tearful farewell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

US Ambassador Mark Lippert has been championing public diplomacy since he arrived as Washington's youngest-ever representative to Seoul in October 2014 at age 41. He reached out to ordinary citizens by traveling across the country, opening his home to the public and attending baseball games, while walking his dog Grigsby around downtown in a Doosan Bears jersey. He gave Korean middle names to his son and daughter, who were both born here, Sejun and Seahee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 hr Tai kucing ah 1,096
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Thu will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,393 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC