Koreans believe Trump administration ...

Koreans believe Trump administration will have big impact on NK nuke issue

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

The majority of South Koreans believe that the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump will have considerable impact on the North Korean nuke issue, a poll showed Sunday. According to the survey carried out by the National Unification Advisory Council, 60.5 percent said there would likely be a considerable impact, significantly more than 33.4 percent who said the influence would be small.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 10 hr orang gila lu 1,100
News This is a real emergency': Chilling artifacts f... Jan 12 will fiction be r... 1
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... Jan 11 Fundie Concernd B... 4
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Jan 5 BIKSU 4
News Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017 Jan 3 Bubba 1
News Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t... Dec 29 ICaNthEaRU 30
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC