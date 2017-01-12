Koreans believe Trump administration will have big impact on NK nuke issue
The majority of South Koreans believe that the incoming US administration under President-elect Donald Trump will have considerable impact on the North Korean nuke issue, a poll showed Sunday. According to the survey carried out by the National Unification Advisory Council, 60.5 percent said there would likely be a considerable impact, significantly more than 33.4 percent who said the influence would be small.
