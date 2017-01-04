Korean Peninsula ball still in the US court
Democratic People's Republic of Korea launches a long range rocket launched into the air in this file still image taken from KRT video footage, released by Yonhap on February 7, 2016. [Photo/Agencies] US president-elect Donald Trump has adopted a belligerent tone whenever he talks about Chinai1 4 his equivalent of Pinocchio's nose, perhapsi1 4 and his latest bid to tar China with the brush of responsibility for seemingly any and every issue that catches his attention was no exception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|53 min
|ajaran selanjut-nya
|1,014
|Why one woman will NOT 'embrace her flaws' in 2017
|21 hr
|Bubba
|1
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Dec 29
|ICaNthEaRU
|30
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC