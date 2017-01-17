Korea, Botswana sign agreement to pro...

Korea, Botswana sign agreement to promote military cooperation

Yesterday

South Korea has signed an agreement with Botswana to promote bilateral military cooperation as it strives to expand military ties amid growing North Korean threats, the defense ministry said Wednesday. Defense Minister Han Min-koo and his Botswana counterpart Shaw Kgathi discussed ways to promote meetings of high-ranking military officials and defense industry deals, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

