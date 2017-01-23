Kim Jong Un mourns death of North Kor...

Kim Jong Un mourns death of North Korea aviation chief

54 min ago

Kim Jong Un struck a somber tone during a visit to a funeral ceremony held for Kang Ki Sop, the director-general of North Korea 's aviation agency, according to state media. Pyongyang's news agency KCNA reported Monday that Kim made a personal visit on Sunday to the funeral altar of Kang, about whom little is known.

Chicago, IL

